State Approves Emergency Waiver Allowing Dentists to Join COVID-19 Vaccination Effort

California's Department of Consumer Affairs approved a public health emergency waiver that will allow dentists across the state to administer COVID-19 vaccines to patients 16 and older.

The waiver adds resources to the vaccine administration chain, which some worry is moving too slow.

La Jolla dentist Coleman Meadows is looking forward to joining the fight against the spread of COVID-19.

“I think it is a generational challenge,” Meadows said. He described helping the vaccination effort as a responsibility “I hope that a lot of people respond to the call. I hope that public embraces that."

Once vaccine supply catches up, dentists coming on board on the administration side will give the public more options. The hope is that it can free up doctors and critical health care staff while also taking patients out of health care settings, which can be dangerous and scary for some.

When asking San Diegans about the thought of getting vaccinated at a dentist’s office, NBC 7 heard mixed reactions.

“[A dentist is] a medical professional. He gives medicines to his patients. This is another type of medicines,” Emily Burnett said, suggesting getting the shot from your dentists isn’t any less safe.

“I trust it less,” Leonard Bangs said. “I am still not interested in doing it for the COVID-19 vaccine. If you really think you need it, then sure."

There have been far fewer people vaccinated than expected. Some blame the process, others the politicians. Meadows said you can find challenges anywhere you look.

"I do think that both Pfizer and Moderna certainly present logistical challenges with the temperature that they must be stored at and the two-dose vaccine," Meadows explained.

“People who don't have time, maybe they can schedule an appointment for one now when the lines are too booked. It's just really good for accessibility and just being able to get it out there,” Kyle Ragland said.

A California Dental Association spokesperson said the County Health and Human Services Agency will ultimately determine what role dentists play in the vaccination effort.

Meadows hopes his profession’s role is expanded in time.

“At first it will be as part of a larger cohesive team of other providers that are drawn up and called up from the ranks to participate,” he said.

Because of the vaccine's cold storage requirements, the California Dental Association says dentists will at first join other healthcare professionals working at vaccination stations.

There could be vaccinations at your dentist's office should a vaccine that can stand room temperatures be approved.