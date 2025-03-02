Del Mar

State and local leaders meet to discuss Del Mar Bluff Stabilization Project

“This is a must do project, not a would be nice to do. We are not going to have the train falling into the sea,” U.S. Senator Adam Schiff said.

By Kelvin Henry

NBC Universal, Inc.

California state leaders and local leaders met in San Diego County on Saturday to discuss the importance and funding of the Del Mar Bluff Stabilization Project.

Schiff’s visit to discuss and tour the project marks his first official visit to San Diego since being sworn in as a U.S. Senator.

The tour included other leaders like San Diego City Council President Joe LaCava, California State Senator Catherine Blakespear, SANDAG CEO Mario Orso among others.

The Bluff Stabilization Project is currently in Phase 5. During this phase, more support columns and drainage improvements will be added along with new retaining walls, according to SANDAG.

Phase 5 is expected to cost approximately $88 million dollars.

“Right now, we put in about 100 plus million dollars in the stabilization in five different stages. The current stage is an $88 million dollar project that is basically putting piles on the beach to try to hold up the bluffs,” SANDAG CEO Mario Orso said.

Federal funding is important along with the state and local funding for the project.

“I am gravely concerned about the temporary halt or freeze or imperiling of funds for this project and many others,” Senator Schiff said.

On Friday, SANDAG also moved the proposed Lossan Corridor Rail Realignment Project into the environmental review process. Local leaders are continuing to urge the federal government to partner with them to bring the project to a successful completion.

“We are so grateful for the State of California for that initial funding but ultimately the federal government will need to step in for a project that can cost anywhere from $1.5 billion to $5 billion dollars in the long run,” San Diego City Council President Joe LaCava said.

