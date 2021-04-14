Starving Dog's Dead Body Found at Oceanside Park; Owner Sought

A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information that will lead to the arrest of the person who disposed of a starving dog’s body at an Oceanside park.

The San Diego Humane Society (SDHS) announced on Wednesday that it is seeking the public’s help in the individual responsible for the felony animal cruelty.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

A passerby discovered the body of the female American Pitbull terrier on March 17 at Alamosa Park, according to SDHS. From there, the pooch was taken to the Humane Society’s Oceanside campus, where veterinarians determined the 3-year-old dog died from starvation.

“If there is anyone who has information about this heartbreaking case or has witnessed anything, we ask that they come forward and let us know,” Chief of Humane Law Enforcement, Bill Ganley, said in a statement.

SDHS said the park where the dog was found is located near an elementary school, middle school and a daycare. Since the location is a high traffic area, animal welfare authorities are hoping someone can come forward with information.

They added that anyone who is struggling to take care of their pets can contact the San Diego Humane Society, which is an open-admission shelter that will never turn away an animal in need.

CrimeStoppers if offering the reward and anyone who has information on the case is encouraged to contact their tip line at (888) 580-8477. Anonymous tips can also be made online.

Anyone who suspects animal cruelty or neglect in their community can report it to SDHS by contacting them at (619) 299-7012.