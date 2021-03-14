On Monday, Thousands More Become Eligible for COVID-19 Vaccinations in San Diego County

Starting on March 15, COVID-19 vaccinations will be available to thousands of San Diego County residents with certain health conditions, disabilities, or work environments that put them at higher risk for serious COVID-19 illness.

Those who qualify for the Phase 1C group must be between the age of 16 to 64. A complete list of those eligible can be found on the county's website, here.

News of the new eligibility groups comes as a great relief for Chi and Amy Vargas of Rancho Penasquitos, whose son Jack has Down Syndrome.

Down Syndrome is one of at least 22 health conditions that are on the county's eligibility list.

“I’m really going to be happy that he’ll be safe and we won’t have to worry as much,” said Chi Vargas.

The Vargas’ recently had their second vaccinations and will be considered fully vaccinated after a two week waiting period, which will be on Wednesday.

“I thought it was kind of ironic that we could be vaccinated, yet he couldn’t because there’s a lot of health issues associated with Down Syndrome. Fortunately, he’s been pretty healthy, but you just never know,” said Amy Vargas.

Jack will turn 16 in several weeks, on April 7.

“My plan is to set something up so right around his birthday we can get in there and get him vaccinated as soon as possible,” said Amy Vargas.

Jack Vargas currently attends Westview High School two days a week and is an avid baseball fan. He plays in the Challenger Baseball League and is also the bat boy at Westview High School.

“I’m happy. I’m happy man,” said Jack when asked for a reaction to getting a COVID-19 shot.

Health officials are advising vaccine appointments are based on vaccine availability.

“Appointments will be subject to the availability of the vaccine. There can be very limited appointments available until we see an increase in supply," Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said.

In recent weeks, there have been supply issues that, in some cases, have forced vaccination supercenters to suspend operations