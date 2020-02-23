Star of India Returns After Once in a Decade Haul Out Restoration

The famous Star of India returned home after being dry-docked at BAE systems for maintenance.

The Star of India spent 10 days dry-docked completing a once in a decade required haul out restoration and a United States Coast Guard (USCG) inspection, the Maritime Museum of San Diego said.

The restoration included hull hydro-blasting and the application of anti-fouling and topside paint. The Star of India returned home on Friday, Feb. 21.

The Maritime Museum of San Diego received an award of $200,000 from the National Park Service’s Maritime Heritage Program in support of the restoration project. However, this must be matched by community funds in order to receive the whole of that sum.

“Star of India, a ship that is arguably the oldest active sailing ship in the world, is a symbol of our city and region," said Raymond Ashley, Ph.D., K.C.I., President/CEO of the Maritime Museum of San Diego. "In a given year, as many as two million people view her at her bayside location in downtown San Diego and thousands of school-age children participate in overnight Living History programs."

The museum said that restoring the 100-year-old ship begun in 1958 and has continued since.

"Restoration, preservation and general maintenance are inherent to the Maritime Museum’s mission to serve as the community memory of our maritime past,” said Kelli Lewis, Maritime Museum of San Diego Director of Development.

The last time it was dry docked was in 2009.

The Star of India is said to be the world's oldest active ship.