Standoff Underway in Vista

Deputies are in a standoff in Vista with a man suspected in a domestic violence incident, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

The suspect is believed to be barricaded in a residence near S. Santa Fe Drive and Buena Creek Road.

As a result, the intersection was closed and North County Transit District Breeze buses route 305 and 332 were halted.

At Vista scene: Deputies tell us a suspect has barricaded himself in a home. He’s alone. You might be able to see deputies with semi automatic weapons outside of home. #nbc7 pic.twitter.com/X4wwTl2hsy — Artie Ojeda (@ArtieNBCSD) December 24, 2019

Armed deputies could be seen setting up a perimeter around the area.

The circumstances that led to the standoff were not disclosed.

