Standoff Underway in Vista

Deputies are in a standoff in Vista with a man suspected in a domestic violence incident, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.
The suspect is believed to be barricaded in a residence near S. Santa Fe Drive and Buena Creek Road.
As a result, the intersection was closed and North County Transit District Breeze buses route 305 and 332 were halted.
Armed deputies could be seen setting up a perimeter around the area.
The circumstances that led to the standoff were not disclosed.
This is a developing story. Please refresh this page for updates.