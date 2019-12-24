Vista

Standoff Underway in Vista

By Christina Bravo

Deputies are in a standoff in Vista with a man suspected in a domestic violence incident, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

The suspect is believed to be barricaded in a residence near S. Santa Fe Drive and Buena Creek Road.

As a result, the intersection was closed and North County Transit District Breeze buses route 305 and 332 were halted.

Armed deputies could be seen setting up a perimeter around the area.

The circumstances that led to the standoff were not disclosed.

