Stabbing Suspect Arrested After Man Found Bleeding at North Park Intersection

San Diego police have arrested a suspect believed to be involved in a deadly stabbing that prompted an investigation at a busy North Park intersection, where a man was found bleeding in his car Saturday.

Alberto Barraza, 32, was arrested on one count of murder Sunday at his home on Bancroft Street in the North Park Area. Police said the stabbing occurred at about 3:45 p.m. in an alley near the home.

Police discovered the stabbing after pulling over the victim's red Ford Focus for speeding at the intersection of El Cajon Boulevard and Texas Street. Inside, they saw the 23-year-old man, who has not yet been identified, covered in blood from an apparent stab wound.

Several streets were closed in North Park as police investigated a homicide Saturday after they found a person in a car with apparent stab wounds. NBC 7's Omari Fleming reports.

First responders transported the man to a nearby hospital but he did not survive, San Diego police said.

Police are still investigating what led to the stabbing. The investigation closed down the major intersection for several hours.

Barraza is expected in court on Wednesday.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.