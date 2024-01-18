Stabbing suspect arrested after hourslong standoff at Rolando home

A stabbing attack at a Rolando Village-area home left two people wounded Thursday and led to a nearly five-hour police standoff that ended with a woman under arrest.

The alleged assault in the 4700 block of 68th Street was reported shortly before 9 a.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.

Patrol officers arrived to find a man and a woman suffering from non-life-threatening cuts, SDPD public-affairs Lt. Adam Sharki said. Paramedics treated the latter at the scene and took the man to Scripps Mercy Hospital in Hillcrest.

The suspect barricaded herself in the home, still armed with a knife, and refused repeated orders to surrender, Sharki said. After several hours of stalemate, police called in a SWAT team to take up positions around the residence and prepare to enter forcibly, if necessary.

The standoff continued until about 1:45 p.m., when the suspect was taken into custody. Her name and details on the arrest were not immediately available.

The circumstances that led to the alleged assault remained unclear in the late afternoon.