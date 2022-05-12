Mission Middle School in Escondido on Lockdown After Stabbing Reported Nearby

Mission Middle School is on lockdown after a boy was stabbed near campus on Thursday, Escondido police said.

The stabbing was reported at around 2 p.m. near Mission Middle School on 939 E Mission Ave. A boy was reported to have been stabbed multiple times, police said.

The boy was conscious and talking before being transferred to a local hospital.

Escondido Police did not provide an updated condition on the boy.

Mission Middle School is on lockdown as the investigation continues.

The suspect is described by police as a high school-aged boy wearing a black hoodie and black pants.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.