Mission Middle School in Escondido on Lockdown After Stabbing Reported Nearby

Mission Middle School is on lockdown after a boy was stabbed near campus on Thursday, Escondido police said.
The stabbing was reported at around 2 p.m. near Mission Middle School on 939 E Mission Ave. A boy was reported to have been stabbed multiple times, police said.
The boy was conscious and talking before being transferred to a local hospital.
Escondido Police did not provide an updated condition on the boy.
Mission Middle School is on lockdown as the investigation continues.
The suspect is described by police as a high school-aged boy wearing a black hoodie and black pants.
No other information was available.
