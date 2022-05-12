stabbing

Mission Middle School in Escondido on Lockdown After Stabbing Reported Nearby

Mission Middle School is on lockdown as the investigation continues

By NBC 7 Staff

Escondido-Police-Generic-031017

Mission Middle School is on lockdown after a boy was stabbed near campus on Thursday, Escondido police said.

The stabbing was reported at around 2 p.m. near Mission Middle School on 939 E Mission Ave. A boy was reported to have been stabbed multiple times, police said.
The boy was conscious and talking before being transferred to a local hospital.

Escondido Police did not provide an updated condition on the boy.

Mission Middle School is on lockdown as the investigation continues.

The suspect is described by police as a high school-aged boy wearing a black hoodie and black pants.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

This article tagged under:

stabbingMission Middle School
