Lakeside

Stabbing Reported at Park Near El Capitan High School in Lakeside

No students were involved in the incident, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

By Rafael Avitabile

Deputies and paramedics at the scene of a stabbing in Lakeside on March 7, 2022.
SkyRanger 7

Deputies responded to reports of a stabbing around the corner from El Capitan High School in Lakeside Monday afternoon.

The stabbing was reported at Cactus Park, just north of campus, at around 3:20 p.m. The victim, a 28-year-old man, called 911 from the 7-Eleven on Maine Avenue and told deputies he was stabbed at the park about 15 or 20 minutes earlier.

The SDSO's ASTREA helicopter flew over the area and helped locate the suspect. The suspect was detained at around 3:45 p.m., Meleen said.

Deputies and paramedics were seen at the 7-Eleven tending to the victim. Meleen said he will likely be taken to the hospital.


Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

LakesideEl Capitan High School
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us