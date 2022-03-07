Stabbing Reported at Park Near El Capitan High School in Lakeside

Deputies responded to reports of a stabbing around the corner from El Capitan High School in Lakeside Monday afternoon.

The stabbing was reported at Cactus Park, just north of campus, at around 3:20 p.m. The victim, a 28-year-old man, called 911 from the 7-Eleven on Maine Avenue and told deputies he was stabbed at the park about 15 or 20 minutes earlier.

The SDSO's ASTREA helicopter flew over the area and helped locate the suspect. The suspect was detained at around 3:45 p.m., Meleen said.

Deputies and paramedics were seen at the 7-Eleven tending to the victim. Meleen said he will likely be taken to the hospital.