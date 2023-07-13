St. Paul's Episcopal Cathedral lights up in honor of San Diego Pride

St. Paul's Episcopal Cathedral lit up Wednesday in honor of San Diego Pride Week.

St. Paul's Cathedral, located in the Bankers Hill neighborhood, held an interfaith pride celebration with civic leaders and the LGBTQ+ community. After the ceremony, the cathedral was then lit up in rainbow colors.

"We light up the cathedral in rainbow colors to celebrate Pride, to show that the cathedral is a safe place for everyone and that our LGBTQ friends are loved, cherish and precious in the sight of God," said the Very Rev. Penny Bridges. "It's a time of inclusion and celebration."

The cathedral has been lit up in a rainbow during Pride since 2016.

St. Paul's will also participate in the Pride Parade happening Saturday as part of other Pride celebrations.