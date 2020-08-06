St. Augustine High School Files Suit Against Newsom to Allow Full Reopening in Fall

St. Augustine High School filed a lawsuit against California Gov. Gavin Newsom and related state officials over the school shutdown order preventing them from fully reopening for the start of this school year.

The suit filed on August 6 states the school is seeking to prohibit the enforcement of, "Governor Newsom’s discriminatory school shutdown order, thereby allowing Saints to bring its students back to campus for in-person schooling."

Seven families attending the school have joined the lawsuit.

“At Saints, we don’t believe remote learning is sufficient to provide a quality education our students are entitled to and our families have come to expect,” said Principal James Horne in a statement. “We are confident we can open our school safely, consistent with CDC and San Diego County health guidance. We ran a safe and successful summer school program and believe it is an indicator that we can safely return to school in the fall.”

According to the school, they safely and successfully completed both its summer school and summer athletic programs for more than 400 students by complying with county health requirements.

"Saints was able to offer in-person learning for 214 students and athletic training programs for 192 athletes without any reports of on-campus COVID-19 cases," the school said in a statement sent to NBC 7.

The school said it will offer distance learning for those families who don't want to send their children back to school, and said it is exploring all options to offer the best educational experience for their students.

St. Augustine High School is a Catholic college preparatory high school for boys grades 9-12 located in North Park. The school has approximately 700 students enrolled.

NBC 7 reached out to the governor's office for comment but have not heard back.