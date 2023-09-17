road closures

SR-52 connectors closed this week for bridge work in San Diego

Be aware of road closures and highway workers before you head out this week

By City News Service

road-closed-construction

Maintenance crews will close California State Route 52  connectors in various San Diego County locations beginning Sunday for bridge work.

Caltrans officials said the following connectors will be closed daily from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday:

-- Southbound I-15 connector to eastbound SR-52

-- Eastbound SR-52 connector to northbound I-15

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

-- Westbound SR-52 connector to northbound I-805

-- Northbound SR-125 connector to eastbound SR-52

Caltrans reminded motorists to be aware of highway workers and moving construction equipment. Schedules may vary due to weather conditions, traffic incidents or other construction-related reasons.

Real-time traffic information can be found at http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/, or sigalert.com.

NBC 7 news you need to know

weather 4 hours ago

Last week of summer forecast in San Diego: Clouds, drizzle

LEMON GROVE 18 hours ago

Child and teen thrown from car in crash on SR-94 near Lemon Grove

This article tagged under:

road closuresSan Diegotrafficcaltrans san diego
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us