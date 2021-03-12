road closures

SR-163 to Close Sunday for Maintenance

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

Generic Road Closed
Getty Images

Drivers are being warned that a portion of State Route 163 near Balboa Park will be shut down this weekend.

Caltrans announced that from Interstate 8 to Interstate 5, SR-163 will be closed from 3 to 10 a.m. Sunday for maintenance. The agency said “traffic is down but trash is up” and the maintenance activities will continue through to downtown San Diego.

Additional work will be done on the highway on March 21, Caltrans said.

Eastbound and westbound I-8 connectors to southbound SR-163 will also be closed Sunday. Drivers can take the following detours:

  • Southbound SR-163: take westbound I-8 to southbound I-5 to SR-163
  • Eastbound I-8 connector to southbound SR-163: continue eastbound I-8 to southbound I-805, to southbound State Route 15, to westbound State Route 94 to northbound I-5 to SR-163
  • Westbound I-8 connector to southbound SR-163: continue westbound I-8 to southbound I-5 to SR-163.
Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth COVID-19 coverage.

This article tagged under:

road closuresSan DiegoSan Diego CountySR-163State Route 163
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations SportsWrap California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us