SR-163 to Close Sunday for Maintenance

Drivers are being warned that a portion of State Route 163 near Balboa Park will be shut down this weekend.

Caltrans announced that from Interstate 8 to Interstate 5, SR-163 will be closed from 3 to 10 a.m. Sunday for maintenance. The agency said “traffic is down but trash is up” and the maintenance activities will continue through to downtown San Diego.

Additional work will be done on the highway on March 21, Caltrans said.

Eastbound and westbound I-8 connectors to southbound SR-163 will also be closed Sunday. Drivers can take the following detours:

Southbound SR-163: take westbound I-8 to southbound I-5 to SR-163

Eastbound I-8 connector to southbound SR-163: continue eastbound I-8 to southbound I-805, to southbound State Route 15, to westbound State Route 94 to northbound I-5 to SR-163

Westbound I-8 connector to southbound SR-163: continue westbound I-8 to southbound I-5 to SR-163.