Squirrel Knocks Out Power For Thousands in San Diego: SDG&E

Power was restored to customers in University Heights, North Park and Normal Heights after about an hour

By City News Service, Eric S. Page and Renee Schmiedeberg

A squirrel caused a power outage that knocked out electricity for more than 6,000 San Diego Gas & Electric customers Thursday, but the situation was resolved in about an hour.

The outage occurred just after 11 a.m., affecting approx. 6,758 customers in the Normal Heights, North Park and University Heights areas, according to SDG&E Communications Manager, Candace Hadley.

SDG&E crews were able to partially restore power by 11:30 a.m., with a full restoration achieved by about noon, she said. 

Hadley said the outage was caused by a squirrel that came into contact with a power line or equipment.

