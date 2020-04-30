Sprouts Farmers Market Now Offers Curbside Pickup at 21 Locations

Sprouts Farmers Market announced they have expanded grocery pickup to 21 locations in San Diego County as an added convenience for families during the coronavirus pandemic.

Customers from San Diego to Vista can now shop for products online to be picked up at their local Sprouts stores. This will allow customers to pick up on the same day or to schedule several days in advance.

Customers will be alerted when their order is prepared and ready for pickup. Each store will have designated parking spots to check-in.

Sprouts said they also offer local grocery delivery through Instacart for select zip codes.

For more information, visit the Sprouts Farmers Market website.

