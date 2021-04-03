Spring Weather Predicted for San Diego County into Next Week

San Diego County's spring weather pattern was expected to persist Saturday and well into next week, the National Weather Service said.

Temperatures will be well above average inland through about midweek, then gradually cool as the ridge weakens, the weather service said.

High temperatures along the coast Saturday were expected to be 63-68 degrees with overnight lows of 46-51, the NWS said. Inland valley highs will be 76-81 with overnight lows of 48-54.

Mountain highs were expected to be 73-82 with overnight lows of 47-54. Desert highs will be 98-103 with overnight lows of 59-69.

Warm conditions and breezy west winds are on tap for the weekend! Highs in the deserts will be 15-18 deg above average and 10-12 deg above average in the Inland Empire and parts of San Diego valleys. Strongest winds will be over mtns, through passes, into the deserts. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/Xkux0W4IqZ — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) April 2, 2021

"At this point, we can say with reasonable confidence that there is little to no chance of precipitation through next week, and we will continue to see above-average temperatures inland through midweek, followed by cooling into next weekend and beyond,'' forecasters said. "In addition, the next reasonable chance for any precipitation appears early the following week."

Stronger onshore flow was predicted to keep a shallow marine layer over coastal areas where it could be much cooler, forecasters said.

Gusty westerly winds were expected to prevail Saturday and Sunday over the mountains and deserts.

Over the outer coastal waters, occasional west-northwest winds with local gusts over 20 knots were expected to occur each afternoon Saturday through Wednesday, with the strongest winds likely Monday through Wednesday.