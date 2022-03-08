Mother of 3 Shot While Driving on Spring Valley Freeway Will be Taken Off Life Support: Family

The family of a National City woman who was gunned down Saturday as she drove along State Route 94 is pleading for witnesses to come forward to help investigators find her assailant.

Shaundralina Williams, 27, has been on life support for three days since the shooting, but her aunt and uncle told NBC 7 it would be disconnected Tuesday evening.

"It’s just tragic. It’s just senseless,” said Katy Lopez, Williams’ aunt.

Katy Lopez was in the delivery room when Williams was born and now has a connection with her three daughters who are all under the age of 10. Her voice shook as she spoke about the three little girls never really getting to know their mom.

"It’s hard because they were just really getting to know their mom again, because she had had some pitfalls and missteps," Katy Lopez explained.

Katy Lopez and her husband Ruben told NBC 7 Williams had just gotten her life back on track and was excited about spending more time with her girls.



Then the worst happened.

At 5:40 a.m. Saturday, as "Lina" Williams was driving her white Ford SUV on westbound SR-94 in Spring Valley, someone fired a shot through the back windshield, hitting Williams in the back of the head. She crashed her car into the center median. Two male passengers were not hurt.

“It was pretty clear from the beginning that she probably wouldn’t pull through,” said Lopez, who said Williams' passengers didn’t see the gunman.

“We don’t know if it was road rage. We don’t know if there was an altercation. We don’t know what started it, but everyone’s adults and you need to act like adults and don’t be shooting people and taking them from their family because you’re angry over something that you probably won’t remember in a week,” Katy Lopez said.

Ruben Lopez is hoping someone will come forward with information.

“The bottom line is somebody knows something. Somebody knows who this person was who had that gun. Please do something about it," he pleaded.

The couple hopes someone either knows something about the shooting or witnessed it and will come forward to tell investigators what they saw.

“We need to get them off the street, and we need to do it now,” said Ruben Lopez. “There’s just too much killing going on right now.”

The CHP is asking anyone with any information about the shooting to call (619) 572-6962.