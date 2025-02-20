Spring Valley father arrested in murder of newborn son

22-year-old David Ruiz was arrested Wednesday afternoon for the murder of his newborn son.



Around 1:20 p.m. Wednesday, deputies from the Rancho San Diego Station, along with the San Miguel Fire Department, responded to a report of a battery at a residence in the 500 block of Sacramento Ave in Spring Valley, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

When emergency services arrived to the residence, firefighters discovered the infant unconscious on the living room floor, suffering from an apparent trauma to the head. The Sheriff's Department said the baby was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Sheriff's Homicide Unit is now investigating a motive and circumstances surrounding the newborn's death.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330/after hours at (858) 868-3200. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.