Spring Valley father suspected of killing newborn son arrested

A 22-year-old man suspected of killing his newborn son was arrested Wednesday.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department, deputies from the Rancho San Diego Station and San Miguel Fire Department paramedics responded to the 500 block of Sacramento Avenue around 1:20 p.m. Wednesday to reports of a battery.

Sheriff's officials said a newborn boy was discovered unconscious on the living room floor, suffering from trauma to his head. Despite life-saving measures, the infant was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators identified the father, David Ruiz, as a person of interest and arrested him on suspicion of murder.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

``At this stage of the investigation, the motivation and circumstances surrounding this tragic homicide are still unclear," sheriff's officials said in a statement.

Anyone with additional information regarding the killing was urged to call the Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330. Calls during non-business hours or weekends should be made to 858-868-3200. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.