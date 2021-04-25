Spring Storm to Bring Showers to San Diego County, Chance of Snow for Mountains

Make sure you keep an umbrella handy with you because San Diego County is slated to begin the work week with some showers.

The spring storm will begin late Sunday night with isolated showers in different pockets of the region, NBC 7 meteorologist Crystal Egger said. It will continue through the night and creep into Monday morning.

“Most of the rain hits early in the morning Monday and then we’re going to see some widely scattered showers into the afternoon,” Egger said.

Monday’s rain is expected to bring about a quarter of an inch or less of rain to the coast and inland valleys – a small but welcomed system for this particularly dry season. Additionally, this system brings a chance of some light snow for elevations of 6,000 feet and up.

As the day progresses, the wet weather will dissipate.

For now, a stubborn marine layer will linger and continue to cause gloomy conditions Sunday morning for coastal communities. It’s coupled with a wind advisory that will be in effect through 11 p.m. Sunday for mountains and deserts, where southwest winds have the potential to gust at 55 mph.

After the rain, the county will experience a clearing and warming trend thanks to an area of high pressure over the southwest. Because of this, temperatures will climb well above normal during the second half of the week.

“It’s going to be lovely at the end of the week,” Egger said.