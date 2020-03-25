Spring Storm Could Bring Inches of Snow to San Diego’s Mountains

A spring storm is expected to bring a round of light showers to San Diego County but its biggest impact will be in the mountains, where inches of snowfall is possible.

The cold storm system is expected to move in from the Pacific Northwest Wednesday, first bringing daytime cloud coverage and then, by the evening, the first sprinkles, NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said.

Precipitation amounts will be much lower than last week's storm. The majority of the county won't see more than a quarter-of-an-inch of rain during the system's day-long stint over San Diego.

But the chance for snow means the storm's impact on the region will be greater than recent systems, according to the National Weather Service. In the mountains, heavy precipitation is likely to develop into inches of snowfall.

A Winter Weather Advisory was issued from 7 p.m. Thursday to midnight Friday. During this time, snow will make roads slippery and visibility may be reduced.

Mount Laguna, with an elevation of about 6,000 feet could get up to five inches of snow by the time the storm is through Thursday night. Julian, with a lower elevation of 4,000 feet, will get anywhere up to an inch of snow.

Snowfall could impact Interstate 8 so motorists should use caution when driving through San Diego County mountain passes, according to the NWS.

The brunt of the storm is expected to hit the region on Thursday. By Friday, skies will clear to what is expected to be a sunny and warm weekend, Parveen said.