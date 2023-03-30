Spring Storm Continues to Dump Rain, Mountain Snow on San Diego County

The spring storm that prompted the San Diego Padres to delay their Opening Day game isn’t done delivering wet weather to the county just yet.

Thursday’s forecast includes more rain and snow, similar to Wednesday's. The inclement conditions won’t last much longer, however, and it seems the weekend will be dry.

“We’ll see the showers this morning and rain by the middle of the day, as well,” NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said. “And through the afternoon, that’s when we’ll start to see things dry up.”

These showers will be moving inland and the storm responsible for them is also forecasted to dump roughly 6 inches of snow at elevations of 4,000 feet and higher. Mountain communities of elevations of 5,000 feet may also get a fresh coating of snow.

In making the storm a triple whammy weather event, the storm may also bring thunder to the region.

“We could see the possibility of a thunderstorm through the morning and even into the middle of the day,” Parveen said.

As the day progresses, rain is expected to taper off and Petco Park is slated to be dry by the Padres’ first pitch. It will, however, be chilly with temperatures slated to be in the low-50s. Baseball fans who will be in East Village for the big day are encouraged to bundle up for the occasion.