Spring Showers, Snow in the Forecast for San Diego

Showers are lingering well into spring this year with another bout expected in San Diego overnight Thursday.

A low-pressure system was cooling temperatures on Wednesday, a precursor to scattered showers and thunderstorms that were expected to develop overnight into Thursday morning, the National Weather Service said. Some off-and-on sprinkles could even linger into Friday.

Along with the storm comes gusty winds. A wind advisory is in effect from 6 p.m. Wednesday to 6 p.m. Thursday for San Diego County's mountains and deserts.

The rain won't amount to much; coastal areas and inland valleys are expected to receive the heaviest rainfall and still are likely to only see up to three-quarters of an inch of rain. The mountains will see about an inch to 1.5 inches of a snowy mix at elevations of about 5,000 feet, the NWS said.

Once the storm passes, temperatures will remain cool through the work week. Inland areas will see temperatures 10 to 25 degrees below normal and the coast will dip about 5 to 10 degrees below normal. By Friday, the county will begin to heat up a few degrees each day.