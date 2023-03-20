It Dumped Rain While San Diego Was Sleeping, And More is On the Way

San Diego is becoming all too familiar with atmospheric rivers.

The 12th atmospheric river of the wet season started dumping heavy rain over North San Diego County at around midnight Tuesday and was expected to have the whole county covered by 3 or 4 a.m.

"Heading toward that morning commute hour, it's going to be a mess," NBC 7 Meteorologist Dagmar Midcap said.

Midcap said the atmospheric river had merged with a cold Pacific Northwest storm, bringing along snow in the mountains and strong winds in addition to heavy rainfall.

The following watches and warnings were in effect as of Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service:

Flood Watch: From 5 a.m. Tuesday through Wednesday evening in coastal areas. Excessive runoff could flood rivers, creeks, streams and flood-prone areas. The NWS forecasts .6 inches of rain per hour in some areas.

From 5 a.m. Tuesday through Wednesday evening in coastal areas. High Wind Warning: From 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday in coastal areas. 25- to 35-mph winds with 45- to 55-mph gusts expected

From 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday in coastal areas. Airport Weather Warning: From 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. Tuesday at SAN The NWS issues this warning when weather is likely to impact airport operations

From 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. Tuesday at SAN High Surf Advisory: 2 a.m. Wednesday to 9 p.m. Thursday at the coast Waves between 4 and 8 feet, sets up to 12 feet.

2 a.m. Wednesday to 9 p.m. Thursday at the coast

While this storm comes on the first day of spring, it will still be a winter storm because there will be winter precipitation in the mountains by the end of it, NBC 7's Shandel Menezes reports.

Anticipating issues at flood-prone river crossings, the city of San Diego preemptively closed several roads in the Mission Valley area (The city has not said when the closures will be lifted):

Camino De La Reina at Camino De La Siesta (westbound).

Camino De La Reina west of Avenida Del Rio (eastbound).

San Diego Mission Road between Fairmount and Caminito Yucatan (eastbound and westbound).

Qualcomm Way and Rio San Diego Drive (southbound only).

Mission Center Road between Hazard Center Drive and Camino De La Reina (northbound).

Ward Road at Camino Del Rio N (southbound).

Camino Del Este between Station Village Drive and Camino De La Reina (northbound).

Camino Del Este between Station Village Drive and Camino De La Reina (southbound).

Atmospheric rivers are long, powerful portions of the atmosphere that carry lots of water from the tropical regions near the Earth's equator toward the poles. The first drops of rain produced by the system fell overnight Sunday. By 4:45 p.m. Monday, the NWS measured the following 24-hour rain totals:

San Diego County Coasts Encinitas: .36 inches Oceanside: .34 inches El Camino Del Norte: .26 inches San Onofre: .19 inches

Valleys Fallbrook: .35 inches Rainbow: .34 inches Miramar Lake: .34 inches Skyline Ranch: .28 inches

Mountains Palomar: 1.15 inches Birch Hill: .92 inches Mesa Grande: .66 inches Descanso: .55 inches



By Tuesday night, communities between 4,000 and 5,000 feet in elevation could see between 3 to 10 inches of snow.

San Diego Gas & Electric said it's increasing the number of crews available to deal with any power outages that occur during the storm. The agency urges customers to have a plan in place in case of outages. They also warn residents to stay away from any downed power lines and call 911 or SDG&E at (800) 411-7343 to report them.

Cal Fire's Swift Water Rescue teams are also on standby to respond to San Diegans who find themselves stranded in flood zones.

NBC 7's Dave Summers spoke with a Cal Fire captain about water rescue teams preparing for San Diego's next storm.

Weeks of rainstorms that have had sunny San Diego looking more like Seattle left the ground saturated, meaning new rainfall won't be absorbed.

"... most of it is going to be shed into our low-lying areas," Cal Fire Capt. Michael Cornette said.

Flooded waterways are full of debris and are dangerous for anyone caught in the current.

"We don’t know what is coming down the stream — if there is more water coming, if it’s a flash flood situation, we don’t know if there is a big log or tree branch," Cornette explained.

Cornette wants drivers to remember that just 6 inches of water is enough to move a car, and if you do find yourself in a current strong enough to move your car, it'll likely sweep you away if you were to exit your vehicle.

Cal Fire will have two rescue crews on standby until the threat subsides.