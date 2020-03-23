Spotty Showers as System Moves Inland

Heavy rain moved across most of San Diego County overnight, leaving the region with scattered and spotty showers Monday morning.

While the system moves inland toward the foothills and mountains, some areas will be hit by occasional light-to-moderate rain as the morning progresses. If you’re walking your dog Monday morning, you’re going to want to take a raincoat and boots just in case, NBC 7 meteorologist Sheena Parveen warns.

The chance for these showers will decrease at about lunchtime so San Diegans will have a dry afternoon. Temperatures will struggle to break through the mid-60s so you may want to have a light sweater on hand.

The next chance for rain is Wednesday overnight through Thursday. That disturbance will trigger colder temps in the mountains on Thursday and may even deliver snow.

Friday and the weekend overall look gorgeous since the forecast appears to be dry and sunny.