Sports Arena Redevelopment Hits Another Snag as Judge Goes Against Voters on Measure E

Measure E, a voter-approved 2020 ballot measure that would have gotten rid of a 30-foot height limit for new buildings in the Midway District, has been blocked by a San Diego Superior Court judge.

The judge ruled that the city of San Diego should have conducted an environmental impact report prior to placing the measure on the ballot. Proponents of Measure E say they are heartbroken about the ruling.



"We wanted to see new neighbors, new residences, new businesses that are able to thrive, obviously a new Sports Arena, that’s a big component of what we envisioned, as an events and entertainment kind of hub here in the district," said Dike Anyiwo, a 7-year resident of the neighborhood.

However, John McNab who is part of the group Save Our Access that sued the city over the measure, sees the judge's ruling as a victory.

"What makes more sense is to expand our park access, and the great thing about right here is that you can create a park where you can get off the trolley in Old Town, walk a couple hundred feet and walk in a park that takes you to the coast, there's nowhere else in San Diego that you can do that," McNab said.

In a statement to NBC 7, the City Attorney's Office says they disagree with the ruling and plan to appeal. Proponents of Measure E say they are willing to look into all options including a citizens initiative.