Sport Chalet Closing All Stores, Stops Online Sales

Sport Chalet will be closing all of its stores and has stopped selling online goods, the retailer announced Saturday.

"While our online store is no longer available, all Sport Chalet stores will remain open for several weeks," the sporting goods chain stated on its website.

The retailer, which has 33 stores in Southern California, began the process of closing down its stores on Saturday. A final closing date has not been provided.

Customers will still be able to use their gift cards, store credits and and rewards certificates at Sport Chalet stores through April 29.

Those who are unable to get to a store by then can transfer gift card balances to the retailer's sister stores, Eastern Mountain Sports or Bob's Stores.

The company was also asking anyone who has left sports equipment at a location for repairs, or has rented equipment from them, to return it before April 29.

The company operates 13 stores in Los Angeles County, seven stores in Orange County, four in San Diego County, three in Riverside County, three in San Bernardino County and three in Ventura County.

Sport Chalet was founded in 1959 by Norbert J. Olberz, with its first store in La Canada Flintridge, where it remained headquartered for the next several decades. The company eventually expanded to Northern California, Arizona and Nevada.

See a full list of stores here.

City News Service contributed to this story.