Spending on homelessness in San Diego surpasses $2B since 2015

Homeless service providers received $2.37 billion from local governments in San Diego County between 2015 and 2022, according to the San Diego Taxpayers Educational Foundation.

In the group's report released on July 20, the amount includes $90 million that went to 18 cities in the county, with the remaining amount sent to San Diego County.

The dollar amount does not account for philanthropic or direct investments in San Diego County by either the federal or state governments.

According to the report, the money has had little impact on homelessness in the County.

“While spending on homelessness has increased dramatically in recent years, taxpayers have not seen the commensurate decrease in homelessness numbers that many expected,” the report states.

According to the County’s most recent point-in-time count, 10,264 people were homeless in San Diego County, which is 14% higher than 2022.

“The missing link in the equation is there’s nowhere for folks to go. There’s not enough housing, affordable housing for people who are not making a lot of money,” Homeless Advocate Michael McConnell said.

The San Diego Taxpayers Educational Foundation is currently working to collect data on outcomes through the Homeless Management Information System managed by The Regional Taskforce on Homelessness. The goal is to use the data to identify strong performers in homelessness services to guide local leaders in maximizing public investment to combat homelessness.

“Wouldn’t it be great if we could match the dollars to actual outcomes and see what’s working?” San Diego Taxpayer Association President and CEO Haney Hong said.