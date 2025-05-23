Spend 2025's only Friday the 13th exploring this eerie attraction

WHEN YOU'RE IN THE SOLSTICE ZONE — the light-filled and ultra-long days that add a golden glimmer to the middle of June — it can feel like the brightest stretch of the year. We're not thinking autumnal thoughts, and things that might eek us out are far from our day-to-day doings. So what a spooky surprise it is to discover that the most Halloween-y of non-Halloween days, Friday the 13th, will pop up just days before summer's official arrival. In fact, June is the only month when the freaky Friday occasion may be observed in 2025, making it a stand-out event for those fall fans looking for a taste of something unusual. As always, the Winchester Mystery House will deliver on the frightful front, giving Friday the 13th revelers an eerie adventure.

A "PARANORMAL INVESTIGATION"... will take place at the San Jose attraction, giving visitors the rare opportunity to "explore the mansion like never before." The history of Sarah Winchester's fabled and multi-gabled Victorian mansion will play a role in the evening as well as "guided access to select rooms." But if you're seeking a sunnier spell spent at the rambling manse, or rather just beyond its walls, look to July 4 and/or 5 when a "Summer Garden Tea Party" will materialize, complete with the creation of potions and a spirited séance. Both otherworldly adventures will require a ticket, so haunt this site to learn more — the Friday the 13th event is 13+ and the tea party is for guests 16 and older — and secure your eerie entrance.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

THE NEXT FRIDAY THE 13TH? It's more than a half year away, after June 13 concludes. February 2026 is the month to circle in spirit ink if you're tracking the superstition-centered occurrence.