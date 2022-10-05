Speeding Motorcyclist Killed Following Crash With MTS Bus: CVPD

A motorcyclist was killed Tuesday night after he crashed into an MTS bus in Chula Vista, according to police.

The crash was reported at 10:25 p.m. after several witnesses reported seeing the crash near Third and Orange Avenues. There, police officers found a man unresponsive and later declared him dead at the scene.

Bystanders told authorities they saw the motorcyclist speeding before entering the intersection against a red light, then striking the side of an MTS bus in the area. Chula Vista police said no passengers on the bus were hurt and the driver was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Results of drug and alcohol testing for the motorcycle are not available yet. Authorities did not release the name of the deceased, but described him as a 21-year-old man.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the crash is encouraged to contact the Chula Vista Police Department at (619) 476-5320. Anonymous tips can be made by contacting Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.