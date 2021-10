San Diego police are asking for help finding a teen with autism who went missing in the Torrey Highlands area Friday.

Xavier, 19, was last seen near State Route 56 and Camino Del Sur at around 1:30 p.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

He is described as 6 feet and 2 inches tall weighing 145 pounds with brown hair and a goatee. He was last seen wearing a white tank top with black shorts, SDPD said.

Anyone who thinks they've seen Xavier is asked to call 911.