The San Diego County Registrar of Voters Friday mailed more than 370,000 ballots to registered voters in the 1st Supervisorial District for the July 1 special election.

The election between Chula Vista Mayor John McCann and Imperial Beach Mayor Paloma Aguirre is to replace former Supervisor Nora Vargas after she suddenly announced in late December that she would not serve her second term despite winning re-election in November.

Voters should receive their ballot in the coming week, with some possibly receiving theirs this weekend. The official ballot packet will also include an "I Voted" sticker.

The winner will fill the vacant seat for the remainder of the current term that ends in January 2029.

With a population of 650,000, District 1 contains three cities, Chula Vista, Imperial Beach and National City, along with 15 neighborhoods in San Diego, including East Village, Mountain View and San Ysidro, and six unincorporated communities, including Bonita, East Otay Mesa and a portion of Spring Valley.

How to vote in the District 1 Special Election

Early voting begins Monday at the Registrar of Voters office in Kearny Mesa. Hours run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Those registered to vote in District 1 can cast their ballot through the mail -- no postage needed -- or at any of the registrar's official ballot drop boxes around the district starting Tuesday through the final day of voting on July 1.

Additional options to vote in person will begin Saturday, June 21, with the opening of seven vote centers. They will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until the final day of voting, when 13 vote centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Who are the candidates in the District 1 Special Election?

McCann and Aguirre were the top two vote-getters in an April runoff, securing 43.5% and 31.6% of the vote, respectively, with five other candidates splitting the remainder.

Aguirre issued a statement celebrating the results, which she said sent "a clear message -- voters want a supervisor who fights on the side of working people who are struggling, gets results on the sewage crisis, and pushes for the more affordable San Diego County we need."

McCann released a statement following that initial election in which he said he was "thankful for the hundreds of volunteers who have worked on my campaign and the thousands of voters that cast their vote for me. They know I will bring common sense back to San Diego County by supporting law enforcement to keep our streets safe, getting homeless off the streets, working to get real solutions on the Tijuana sewage issue and opposing the mileage tax."

John McCann

McCann, a Navy veteran and Chula Vista native first elected as that city's mayor in 2022, said on his website that Chula Vista's wildfire response has "demonstrated his ability to protect residents in times of crisis."

McCann's platform includes increased funding for law enforcement, and "fighting to lower the cost of living by cutting government waste, opposing unnecessary tax hikes, and blocking burdensome policies like the mileage tax and (San Diego Association of Governments) tax."

McCann said that if elected, he will "fight to expand health care access, job training programs, and essential services for veterans, ensuring they receive the support they have earned."

In response to the border sewage problem, McCann said he has "been actively working with local, state and federal officials to secure funding for infrastructure improvements, hold responsible parties accountable and push for long-term solutions to stop the flow of toxic waste into our waters."

Paloma Aguirre

Aguirre told City News Service that she is "running to bring change to county government, to fight on the side of working people and start getting results we all need -- fixing the sewage crisis, lowering energy rates and fighting crime in every community."

Born in San Francisco, Aguirre has called Southern California home since 2001 and has been Imperial Beach's mayor since December 2022. She has been outspoken on the U.S.-Mexico border sewage pollution problem, which has closed beaches and caused serious health issues for some residents.

Aguirre said she'll "get the county off the sidelines" by funding infrastructure, demanding Superfund designation from the Environmental Protection Agency and "treating this as the public health emergency it is."

Aguirre said that if elected, she'll push "for a full audit of county homelessness spending, prioritize real treatment and shelter options, and stop the cycle of failed programs that leave people languishing on the streets."