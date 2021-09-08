Special Delivery: Carlsbad US Postal Service Carriers Recognized for Safe Driving on the Job

Eight Carlsbad-area mail carriers were presented with a national award this week for keeping truly stellar driving records on the job, the U.S. Postal Service said.

The National Safety Council's (NSC) Million Mile awards recognize drivers with 1 million miles of driving or 30 accumulated years driven without preventable incidents.

The carriers, five from the Carlsbad Main Post Office and three from the USPS La Costa Station, also in Southern California, were presented with their Million Mile plaques during special recognition events at their respective work locations.

These are the Carlsbad-based USPS carriers recognized with the big award:

George Hill, who has worked at the Carlsbad Main Post Office for 20 years, serving the USPS for a total of 36 years and counting.

who has worked at the Carlsbad Main Post Office for 20 years, serving the USPS for a total of 36 years and counting. Lydia Navarro, who has worked with USPS for 32 years, 28 of those at the Carlsbad Main location.

who has worked with USPS for 32 years, 28 of those at the Carlsbad Main location. Stephanie Medina, who was 32 years with USPS under her belt, all in Carlsbad.

"We’re extremely proud of these dedicated carriers and the examples that they set,” Carlsbad Post Office Supervisor Christina Hammond said in a press release Tuesday. “Their outstanding safety records -- equivalent to a combined 240 years of accident-free driving -- are incredible achievements and a tribute to their professionalism."

So, what's the best advice from the local carriers on keeping it safe on the road?

Hill's advice: "Follow the rules of the road. It takes two people to make an accident. If you’re careful, you can help avoid one.

Navarro's wise words: "The years go by quickly. I just always remember to focus on working safely."

Medina's pro tip: “Be patient with others when you’re driving.”