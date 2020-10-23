Southwestern College Begins Search for Next Superintendent/President

The Southwestern Community College District Governing Board is beginning a national search for the next superintendent/president, it announced Friday, with a timeline of conducting final candidate interviews in December.

The Governing Board has contracted with Community College Search Services for the search to replace retiring Superintendent/President Kindred Murillo, with the deadline to apply for the position set for Nov. 19.

"Dr. Murillo leaves big shoes to fill," said Nora Vargas, board president and search committee co-chair. "She has guided our college through incredible organizational and culture change that has focused on accountability, deconstructing institutional racism and improving student success and achievement."

The next superintendent/president will face a budget crisis as the state grapples with the economic impact of COVID-19.

Southwestern College was one of the first community colleges in the region to successfully transition its spring instruction and business operations remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Support to students during the pandemic has included distributing millions of dollars in relief aid, $150k in emergency grants, distribution of more than 1,000 computers and WiFi hotspots and distribution of grocery and gas cards. All employees received a technology stipend and the college has hosted several food and essential supply distributions for the surrounding communities.

Vargas and Trustee Roberto Alcantar are co-chairing the search committee and are working with an advisory committee consisting of representatives from all the college's constituency groups and community members appointed by board members.

According to the college's tentative plan, the advisory committee will conduct first interviews Dec. 4. A public forum with finalist candidates will be broadcast Dec. 8 and final interviews will be held Dec. 15.