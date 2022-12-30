Southwest Airlines Schedule is Back on Track After Week of Turmoil

Southwest Airlines returned to a relatively normal flight schedule Friday, as the focus shifts to making things right with what could be well more than a million passengers who missed family connections or flights home during the holidays, and many of whom are still missing luggage.

“It has been so unpredictable. Very very difficult and stressful,” Victoria Johnson said.

The Dallas carrier, which had canceled thousands of flights every day this week after a winter storm last weekend, reported less than 40 cancellations early Friday. While that was still more than United, American and Delta combined, it's progress followed one of the most chaotic weeks in aviation history for a single airline.

Southwest Airlines Executives vowed to correct the issues that plagued the airline this week.

“All the flexibility and planning that we put in place to deal with the storm just wasn’t enough, so we’ve extended flexibility for self-service travel changes through January 2nd,” Southwest Airlines Chief Commercial Officer Ryan Green said in a video posted on the airline's official account

The U.S. Department of Transportation is now investigating the situation.

“I’m here at the office where we have been getting thousands of complaints from passengers who have been stranded or had their plans disrupted because of the operational meltdown at Southwest Airlines if you are one of those passengers, I want you to know that the Department of Transportation has your back,” U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said.

The Department of Transportation will fine Southwest Airlines if they don’t live up to their Customer Service Agreement.

“I’m assigning the U.S. Department of Transportation resources to follow through on every complaint that comes in to make sure that you get compensated, and we will penalize Southwest as we would any airline to the tune potentially of tens of thousands of dollars per violation if they fail to meet what is required of them to take care of passengers,” Secretary Buttigieg said.

The air travel industry is just now recovering from the pandemic, which reduced activity to levels not seen since the beginning of the jet age.

Company shares, which tumbled 8% this week, fell another 1% before the opening bell Friday.