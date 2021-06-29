travel

Southwest Airlines Offering Two Additional Flights to Hawaii

The new destinations include the Island of Hawaii and Kauai

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

San Diegans have more options in getting to Hawaii since Southwest Airlines added two more flights to the stunning islands.

Now, the airline is offering nonstop flights from San Diego International Airport to Kona, Island of Hawaii and Lihue, Kauai. Flights to the island will vary by day with travel to Kona being offered on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday and flights to Lihue available on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

The altered schedule will be in effect until Sept. 27, when flights will then be offered to the two destinations daily.

In addition to the new destinations, Southwest said it is increasing service to Kahului, Maui from one flight a day to two.

At this time, the state of Hawaii is practicing its Safe Travels Hawai’i program, in which visitors are asked to get their temperatures taken upon arrival at any airport and undergo pre-travel testing. Those who would not like to adhere will have the option to quarantine for 10 days or the length of their stay instead.

Residents who are fully vaccinated in the U.S. and can show their vaccine cards are not required to undergo pre-travel testing or quarantine.

For more information or to book a flight, click here.

