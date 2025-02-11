air travel

Southwest adds a new nonstop from SAN

The carrier is increasing service from San Diego on multiple routes beginning on Oct. 2

By Eric S. Page

A Southwest Airlines plane takes off from San Diego International Airport in 2010 in San Diego.
Getty Images

If you're a traveler to or from San Diego International Airport, you've been patient for quite some time, waiting for the completion of Terminal 1's re-imagining.

Most of those patient travelers, of course, have been flying Southwest, and some of those passengers got good news this week when the carrier announced it would be adding daily nonstop flights to Fresno from America's Finest City. The first scheduled nonstop is on Oct. 2. A Wanna Get Away flight for that date takes off at 8:35 a.m. and is currently $78.48 one-way, with taxes and fees included in that price.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

More Southwest good news also for people flying to and from Tampa, who can avail themselves of increased service to that Florida city beginning that same day, up from just once a week to daily flights on Thursday through Mondays.

Airport officials at SAN say the first phase of Terminal 1 project is expected to be completed this summer. Phase 2 will be complete in 2028.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

air travelSan Diego International Airport
Newsletters Decision 2024 Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us