Southwest adds a new nonstop from SAN

If you're a traveler to or from San Diego International Airport, you've been patient for quite some time, waiting for the completion of Terminal 1's re-imagining.

Most of those patient travelers, of course, have been flying Southwest, and some of those passengers got good news this week when the carrier announced it would be adding daily nonstop flights to Fresno from America's Finest City. The first scheduled nonstop is on Oct. 2. A Wanna Get Away flight for that date takes off at 8:35 a.m. and is currently $78.48 one-way, with taxes and fees included in that price.

More Southwest good news also for people flying to and from Tampa, who can avail themselves of increased service to that Florida city beginning that same day, up from just once a week to daily flights on Thursday through Mondays.

Airport officials at SAN say the first phase of Terminal 1 project is expected to be completed this summer. Phase 2 will be complete in 2028.