Southwest adding new nonstop flights to Pittsburgh

Travelers from San Diego headed to the City of Bridges next year got some good news this week when Southwest Airlines announced they would be adding nonstop flights to Pittsburgh next summer.

The seasonal service will start June 8 and run through August.

Flights will be weekly on Saturdays, departing San Diego with a scheduled arrival in Pittsburgh at 4:10 p.m. local time. Returning flights will take off at 4:35 p.m., arriving in San Diego at 6:35 p.m.

"Southwest is continuing its plans to better optimize its network in the post-pandemic environment, responding to leisure and business travel trends …” said Brook Sorem, Southwest's vice president of network planning.

Frontier was the last carrier to fly directly to Pittsburgh from America's Finest City, but that route was discontinued early in 2019.