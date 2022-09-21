Southbound SR-125 at SR-94 Closed Nightly Through Friday Morning for Repairs

State Route 125 at State Route 94 will be closed nightly until Friday morning as Caltrans crews work to replace a bridge joining assembly.
The closure will be nightly from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. motorists headed southbound on SR-125 will need to connect to westbound SR-94 and then southbound Interstate 805, then eastbound State Route 54 and connect to southbound or northbound SR-125. Drivers on westbound SR-94 headed to southbound SR-125 will need to exit at Lemon Grove Avenue, and head south to eastbound SR-94 then connect to southbound SR-125.
For real-time traffic information, visit the Caltrans website.