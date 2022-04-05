2 Escape Truck Fire After Another Driver Waves Them Down on I-805 Near Clairemont

Several lanes of Interstate 805 southbound are shut down following a fire on a truck that was traveling on the freeway Tuesday morning near Clairemont.

The incident was reported around 10:30 a.m., prompting authorities to close I-805 south to State Route 163 south while they responded to the blaze. Details on what led up to the fire were unclear.

Twin brothers Kasey and Justin Gee told NBC 7 they were on their way to work on a job when another driver urged them to pull over.

“Usually, when someone tells me to pull over, one of our machines is tipped over or something,” Kasey Gee told NBC 7. “I didn’t see any of that, and my brother started smelling something. I checked it out a little better and we saw flames.”

With warning from the good Samaritan, the Gee brothers were able to stay out of harm's way. San Diego Fire-Rescue Department (SDFD) Chief John Fischer said the blaze came from underneath the truck.

"Because of the location of the truck, it was really difficult to access and so the crews worked on extinguishing the fire while simultaneously having the presence of mind to empty out all the propane in the truck,” he said.

A hazmat team responded to the scene to clean up roughly 20 gallons of fuel that spilled as a result of the incident and the fire was knocked down shortly after 11:30 a.m., according to the SDFD.

No injuries were reported in connection with the fire.

"I’d rather have the truck go up in flames than us get hurt, so I just thank my Lord and savior, Jesus Christ, that we’re both safe," Justin Gee said.

“I’m grateful we’re all right," Kasey Gee added. "I’m glad that guy told me to pull over.”

The freeway is expected to reopen in the next hour, California Highway Patrol Sgt. Robert Holtz said.