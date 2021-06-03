Southbound I-5 On-Ramp from Leucadia Boulevard Closed This Weekend

Caltrans and SANDAG Build NCC crews will conduct an on-ramp closure on Interstate 5 in the City of Encinitas this weekend.

The ramp closure will take place from Friday, June 4 from 9 p.m. and reopen on Monday, June 7 at 5 a.m. at the southbound I-5 ramp from Leucadia Boulevard.

Detour signage will be in place to guide motorists around this closure via northbound I-5 to La Costa Avenue.

SANDAG

This ramp closure is the eleventh in a series of 18-weekend ramp closures that will take place during the year in the cities of Encinitas and Carlsbad as part of I-5 Carpool/HOV Lane construction between Birmingham Drive and Palomar Airport Road.

Once complete in 2022, the Caltrans and SANDAG Build NCC program’s $870 million package of highway, rail, and environmental improvements will include one new Carpool/HOV Lane in each direction on I-5, between Lomas Santa Fe Drive in Solana Beach and State Route 78 in Oceanside.

