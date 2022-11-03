Southbound I-15 Traffic Being Detoured to I-805 Due to Deadly Crash: CHP

Southbound Interstate 15 traffic is being detoured to I-805 due to a deadly rollover crash, according to the CHP.

As of 6 p.m. Thursday, the left lane of I-15 at I-805 is open while the right lane remains closed, according to Caltrans San Diego's Twitter.

A truck was driving at high speeds and rolled over. One person died in the crash, the CHP said.

NBC 7's live traffic map showed southbound I-15 traffic backed up to State Route 52. A Sig Alert is expected to last until 5:45.

SB SR-15 at I-805, all lanes closed. Detouring all traffic to I-805. pic.twitter.com/ZAhzjpvW38 — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) November 3, 2022

This story will be updated as more information is released.