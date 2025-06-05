South Park restaurant Buona Forchetta reopens after immigration raid

A popular Italian restaurant in San Diego’s South Park neighborhood reopened Wednesday after temporarily closing its doors following an immigration enforcement operation Friday that sparked spontaneous protest and outrage.

The operation took place at Buona Forchetta Friday afternoon ahead of the dinner rush. Federal agents handcuffed every employee in the restaurant, detaining four undocumented workers: one Columbian and three Mexicans. The Mexican consulate said one person left the country voluntarily while the two others were being held at the Otay Mesa Detention Center.

Buona Forchetta was open over the weekend but closed Monday and Tuesday, the restaurant posting in a statement on social media, “We wish we could find stronger words, but the truth is we are heartbroken.”

“The traumatic incident involving a federal enforcement operation at our original and beloved South Park location has left a mark on all of us. A wound that is still raw, echoing in our kitchens, our dining rooms, and our hearts,” the statement continued, later adding, “our people need rest. They need care. And they deserve it.”

An application for a search warrant authorizing the operation said it stemmed from a November 2020 tip that owner Matteo Cattaneo was allegedly knowingly employing undocumented people not authorized to work in the U.S. and exploiting them: forcing them to work 12-hour shifts with no breaks and “mentally and verbally abusing them.”

The warrant application said Homeland Security requested documentation on employees earlier this year. After reviewing the paperwork, agents were looking for 19 people accused of submitting fraudulent green cards, records show.

The restaurant said in a statement they were reviewing the warrant with legal counsel. Through a spokesperson, Cattaneo has declined multiple interview requests.

Wednesday’s reopening saw a quiet, steady stream of customers – with most saying they made it a point to dine at Buona Forchetta in a show of support.

“Angry. Super, super mad and super frustrated,” Sara Mednick said of how she felt about the operation. “And feeling like there’s – it’s out of our control.”

Mednick brought her son, Jesper, and his best friend to celebrate their graduation from the elementary school down the street.

“We’re helpless,” Jesper said. “We can’t really do anything about it. They’re government, and they have guns.”

“The fact that they just barged in here – it’s an Italian restaurant – and just took everyone; it’s just horrible,” he continued.

Residents were drawn out of their homes in spontaneous protest Friday, yelling at the heavily armed agents who then used flashbangs to exit the scene.

“It's unnecessary and just so uncalled for,” said Adam Greenfield, who captured those flashbangs on video after racing out of his apartment across the street. “There are ways of going about what they need to do. This was not it.”

Of the allegations against Cattaneo, Greenfield said he found it hard to believe.

“I'd be surprised. I'd be really surprised. I don't — they don't seem like the people that would do that,” he said.

“One time, when I moved from one place to the next, he gave me a free bottle of wine, watching me move,” Greenfield continued. “Super nice people, everybody I know, I wave to them, they’re like family to me.”

Pedro Gonzalez and his wife were the first to arrive at Buona Forchetta for lunch Thursday. They said they used to dine there at least once a month before moving out of San Diego and returned Wednesday while back in town to visit family.

“It’s hard. Your heart is torn in two pieces,” Gonzalez said.

He said they both voted for President Donald Trump.

“We believe in what Trump is doing. Unfortunately, I don't believe that the community sees it that way,” he said. “But for most of us that voted for him, I don't think there is any other way to do it. You know, there is no politically correct way to do what's happening.”

“It was terrible,” said Martha Jimenez, who lives across the street and came outside Friday. “It was like a war zone here, you know? You couldn't believe what was going on.”

“You know how many agents they had out here in this little restaurant? How many agents? They probably had anywhere between 20 and 30 agents surrounding the place,” Jimenez said. “In order to take four individuals, they needed that many guys around here. They were all standing all along there, all along the whole restaurant with guns.”

“Many, many people come here. Sometimes they're in line to be able to go in and eat,” she continued. “That's not a place where criminals work.”