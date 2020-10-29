South Bay School District Starts Innovative Covid-19 Testing Partnership

An innovative Covid-19 testing partnership is officially off and running in the Chula Vista Elementary School District and decision makers think it could be a model for the rest of the nation.

The district is partnering with a private Orange County bio science company Kahala Biosciences to offer voluntary Covid-19 tests to its students, staff, and family members.

Like many districts, CVESD is grappling with how to safely get it's more than 30-thousand students back in classrooms and they see this partnership as key part of the process.

Perhaps, the best part of the deal for the district: it’s free.

This week marked the first phase of a three phased approach with baseline tests to detect the virus and prior infection.

Tents went up at different elementary schools across the city with people lining up for the 2 different kinds of Covid-19 tests.

The traditional nasal swab identifies the presence of infection and a finger prick test identifies possible antibodies.

"So by doing antibody testing we get a better sense of what community exposure rate really is. Data exists today to show that its 40 percent to 80 percent higher than what you thought based on viral testing" said Dr. Francis Duhay, Kahala Biosciences Founder.

Dr. Duhays team, based out of Irvine, will be back in November and again in December for follow up tests.

The results are aimed at giving the district valuable data which they hope will make families and teachers feel more comfortable with a more broad return to in person learning.

"We are working through an MOU, presently we're very very close to signing it. It's important for our staff, not only teachers, but classified to know we care about your health, we care about your safety, that's why we're doing this" said Armando Farias, CVESD Board President.

The partnership which will likely extend into 2021 with more tests when kids are back on campuses comes from a personal place.

District employee Mike Minjares had Covid-19 and is long time friends with Kahala's chief medical officer.

A conversation turned into dreams of something bigger, with the Irvine based company signing on to do the testing and data crunching for free.

Duhay, who is at the forefront of testing technology and already analyzing experimental 5 dollar rapid result take home tests, said the future is exciting for the district based on quickly changing technology.

Kahala Biosciences is only using proven tests for this partnership, which will yield extremely valuable micro level data to the district as it starts relaxing restrictions.

"So those restrictions may include physical distancing, the proportion of students in hybrid distance learning vs in class instruction, how often you have to disinfect and clean a classroom. Right now most schools are operating blindly" said Dr. Duhay.

The Chula Vista Elementary School District does have about 1,100 of its most vulnerable kids back on campus already in some form or fashion, but they have yet to announce a date for the rest of students to return for on campus learning.

While the district is still waiting to finalize an MOU with the teacher's union, they're also waiting for the numbers in a couple of South Bay zip codes with high infection rates to go down.