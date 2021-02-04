South Bay School Bus Drivers Now Working in Classrooms

Its been months since children switched from in-person learning for online learning. That was something that caused fear for those who had the daily task of taking students from home to school and vice versa. So, what happened to school bus drivers?

School trucks in the San Ysidro School District have not transported students for months.

Paul Azevedo, director of operations, maintenance and transportation at the San Ysidro School District told Telemundo 20 that the bus drivers mentioned they were worried and feared they would be out of a job at the beginning of the pandemic. So, Azevedo made sure he would find other projects for them to work on.

“They were concerned [about losing their job] but I understand how instrumental bus drivers are to the district and that’s why I made the shift and had them start working on these projects,” Azevedo said.

The seven bus drivers are now preparing classrooms for students when they return to classes.

"We take care of going to all the schools and putting plexiglass around all the desks," said Jazmin Lopez, a bus driver in the South Bay for more than 14 years.

The bus drivers are now making sure the classrooms are meeting the state's requirement for reopening schools safely which includes spacing out desks, signage and installing plexiglass on desks.

"All schools in our district have been prepared by our bus drivers," Azevedo said.

Amy Ramirez has been working as a bus driver for five years in the district and is responsible for transporting a small number of special education children. She as the rest of her colleagues await the return of the students to school.

"I miss what makes them unique. That's what I miss the most. Every child has something that makes them different from the others. No two children are the same," Ramirez said.

The San Ysidro School District currently has about 4,500 students on all seven campuses. Two of their schools are already back to in-person learning.