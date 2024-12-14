South Bay performing arts company puts children of all abilities on stage

A South Bay community theater company is producing a Disney musical classic this weekend with a diverse cast of characters.

Maraya Performing Arts offers training to performers of all ages. But, the production of "Descendants the Musical" features young actors, singers, and dancers 6 to 17 years old of all abilities including those who are neurodivergent. Some of them are on the autism spectrum.

“Kids can come here knowing they are loved, they are not judged, and that the other kids in our studio provide support, love and friendship," said Anjanette Maraya-Ramey, the company's founder and artistic director.

Janie Ziehmn, 9, is one of twenty six performers in the cast. She is known for her talent in singing, acting, and dancing. “Whenever I have a bad day at school I get up on stage and I just feel it all melt away," she said.

Janie Ziehmn, 9, (center) is one of the young singers this weekend in "Descendants the Musical" produced by Maraya Performing Arts. (NBC 7 San Diego) (NBC 7 San Diego/M.G. Perez)

The production is site-specific and an immersive audience experience. Performers move through spaces at the ARTS (A Reason To Survive) building in National City asking the audience to move with them.

Janie said she is happy to share her strengths and talent. "Even though I have trouble making friends, I still have so many friends here. It's just that everyone gets me because autism just makes me a better actor," she said.

“Yeah, I had a brain tumor," said Caden Macdermot, 17, who was diagnosed just three months ago. After two surgeries and a month and a half in the hospital, he’s recovered from the removal of his brain tumor and is now one of the lead characters in the "Descendents" production.

“After they got it all out, I feel so much better," Macdermot said. "I can actually breathe and do what I love without problems.”

The diversity in the cast and the strong support of parents are creating a community that is better together.

Abigail Estrella, 15, is a typically-abled performer who said she's learned from those cast members who are much younger and differently-abled.

“I see myself in them, and I can see how they’re growing. I can see how their careers are going to take off and I see them improving every single day," she said.

Janie Zeem has big dreams coming in her future. "You can probably expect some movies, and maybe some Broadway," she said with a smile.

And no one doubts her.