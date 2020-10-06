Chula Vista

South Bay Parents Create Petition to Push Back Reopening of Chula Vista Elementary School District

During a virtual town hall Monday, Superintendent Francisco Escobedo said the district is likely pushing its return to in-person instruction to the end of the year

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

Some South Bay community members have signed an online petition urging the Chula Vista Elementary School District (CVESD) to halt any reopenings until scientific evidence supports the move.

Although some parents favored the return to school or hybrid learning, others have expressed concern and took those worries into action by creating a petition. Similarly to the petition that San Diego Unified School District parents created, South Bay parents and guardians started their own.

The petition states “Safety always first. No to reopening Chula Vista Elementary Schools till all of us are safe from COVID-19.”

On Monday, CVESD Superintendent Francisco Escobedo said the district is likely pushing its return to in-person instruction from the proposed start date of Oct. 26 to the end of the year. He said it’s still not safe enough for students and staff to return to school just yet.

Escobedo made the announcement in a virtual town hall Monday.

In early August, state health officials released guidelines for elementary schools to apply for waivers to resume in-person learning for kindergarten through sixth-grade students. Shortly after, more than two dozen San Diego County school districts had those waivers approved.

