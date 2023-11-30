South Bay doctors see worrisome correlation between sewage crisis and uptick in stomach illnesses

Beach closures due to increased ocean bacteria caused by sewage contamination are all too common for residents in San Diego County's South Bay. Two doctors say they see more patients with stomach bugs come in when bacteria levels rise, but what's concerning is their patients aren't getting in the water after sewage spills.

“You used to be able to tell people, stay out of the water when it's polluted,” said Matthew Dickson, co-owner of South Bay Urgent Care. “But now people in South County are getting sick without going in the water and that's the part that is really concerning for us.”

Doctors Kimberly and Matthew Dickson say they’ve found a correlation between people getting sick with gastrointestinal issues and the South Bay sewage crisis.

Following tropical storm Hilary, the South Bay water boil advisory and the Hollister pumping station sewage spill, the Dickson’s say the number of patients they've treated with stomach issues substantially increased.

“Normally we see five patients a week with gastrointestinal illness, but we were seeing on average of 34 patients a week,” said Dr. Matthew Dickson.

“It didn't seem to discriminate against people who weren't in the water,” added Dr. Kimberly Dickson. “Normally if we were to see a big sewage spill, we would see a large increase in illness from people who were in ocean water. These were not patients who were going in the ocean.”

The Dicksons say the patients weren’t only from Imperial Beach, but Chula Vista, San Ysidro and even Coronado. This made them wonder how they were getting sick.

“I don't think it's clear where it's coming from,” said Kimberly Dickson. “Is it aerosolized from the ocean water crashing? Is it in the drinking water? How are they being exposed? That's the unknown.”

The Dicksons are using tests that can detect multiple diseases. They've presented their findings to the County health department and are working with UC San Diego to further investigate the correlation.

“We would love the help from some of the experts that have more resources than us,” said Matthew Dickson.

The doctors are sounding the alarm before it gets worse.

“Our biggest concern is, ‘Is this our next Flint, Michigan?'” said Matthew Dickson.