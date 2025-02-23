South Bay community comes together to help mom diagnosed with 3 types of cancer

Mirna Garcia is a mother, a wife and a fighter. She was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer last November. In the span of just four days, her mother was also diagnosed with stage four blood cancer.

"When my mom started getting sick, I wasn't even worried about me," said Garcia. "I put me aside and it was all about my mom. I was just worried about her."

Before Garcia's mother passed away this past January, she promised her that she would keep fighting and overcome this disease. Thankfully, Garcia is far from being alone in her fight against cancer. On Saturday, dozens of people came together at Montgomery-Waller Community Park in the South Bay for a fundraiser.

The event was organized by Garcia's best friend, Karina Silva, who had previously lost her 14-year-old daughter, Melody, to brain stem cancer.

"She's so brave and I just want to help lift her up the way she helped lift up when I was down," said Silva.

Garcia was originally diagnosed with stage zero breast cancer in 2016, and was cleared. Eight years later, she started to notice changes to her body and went to see her doctor. She was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer, as well as cancer to her lymph nodes and skin.

"I'm going to fight this. With God's strength, we're going to get through this," said Garcia.

Garcia has decided to continue working at her job to keep food on the table for her family, all the while undergoing chemotherapy. She is also expected to undergo a mastectomy.

Silva wants the community to know that they are not alone in battling cancer. She is in the process of creating a foundation in her daughter's name to help others who may be struggling with their diagnosis.